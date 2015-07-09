2 Chainz is being sued for $5 million for making fun of a woman in a video that went viral last year. Christine Chisholm, the woman in the video, says a friend of 2 Chainz invited her backstage at a 2 Chainz show in March 2014, reports TMZ. In the video, 2 Chainz repeatedly calls Chisholm a “THOT.”

According to the lawsuit, Chisholm says the video destroyed her reputation. She says she was fired from her job at a barber shop because the manager thought the video would bring negative publicity. She also says she was harassed and abused in public, so she wants 2 Chainz to come up out his pockets for damages.

After watching the video, it doesn’t seem like any judge would grant that woman $5 milli for this. It was unfortunate that she was in that situation, and 2 Chainz and his crew were quite disrespectful, but she should have removed herself from the situation when she realized they were clowning her. She’s also going to have to prove slander in court, which can be hard.

2 Chainz Sued For Making Fun Of Woman In ‘THOT’ Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com

