Since news surfaced that Bill Cosby admitted to drugging a woman with intent to have sex back in 2005, Disney will remove its statue of the once-beloved actor from the Hollywood Studios park, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

A Change.org petition was created for the bronzed bust’s removal, and Disney heard its signees loud and clear. From Change:

In light of recent circumstances it is prudent that the bust of actor Bill Cosby be removed from Disney’s Florida theme park. The Disney name is synonymous with family-friendly entertainment and with Mr. Cosby in the media daily facing accusations of sexual assault with the number of victims ever-climbing, it is inappropriate for Disney Parks to have a replica of Mr. Cosby’s likeness on display.

JUST IN: Disney confirms removal of Bill Cosby bust from Hall of Fame Plaza @ Hollywood Studios park tonight @WESH pic.twitter.com/HnaaHEPvTH — Chris Hush (@ChrisHushWESH) July 8, 2015

The bad news doesn’t stop there for the Cos’. Television networks Centric and Bounce TV (which are owned by BET) have removed The Cosby Show and Cosby reruns from their schedules “until further notice,” according to Vulture. TV Land was the first to pull the iconic show from their lineup last year when the news bubbled of Cosby allegedly raping multiple women surfaced last year. That total has grown close to 40 women.

Disney To Remove Cosby Statue, And It Gets A Lot Harder to Catch ‘Cosby Show’ Reruns was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted July 9, 2015

