Idris Elba To Star In New Netflix Film Focused On Africa, Civil War

Many people probably finished this season of Orange Is The New Black by now. Season four isn’t coming until next year, but the good news is that Netflix got some heat to hold you over.

The streaming service announced four new upcoming films, and Idris Elba is set to star in one of them. That film is Beasts of No Nation, a drama based on Uzodinma Iweala’s novel about a child soldier in West African civil war. The film is in good hands; Cary Fukunaga, who helmed the first season of True Detective, will direct.

Beasts of No Nation will premiere in Oct. 16, making it the first in Netflix’s upcoming slate of original movies.

bjosephsny Posted July 8, 2015

