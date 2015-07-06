Serena Williams Defeats Older Sister Venus 6-4, 6-3 In Wimbledon Matchup

Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus 6-4, 6-3 during their historic and highly anticipated Wimbledon matchup. This is Serena’s fifteenth win against her sister in their storied careers. Since the sisters know each other’s game inside out, the match was a true clash of the titans. Venus worked to stay even with Serena throughout the round of 16. With the best serve in the history of the sport, Serena heads to the quarterfinals, and is on her way to becoming the greatest tennis player of all-time.

Serena did not celebrate her win on the court, out of respect for her sister. In a post-game interview, Serena shared that she plans on playing for years, but was aware that this could be her last Wimbledon moment with her older sister: “It’s never easy, but we just play for the competition and enjoy the moment.”

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted July 6, 2015

