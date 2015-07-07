Miguel Says There’s No Competition Between Him And Frank Ocean (UPDATED)

Miguel has been compared to Frank Ocean, The Weeknd and other artists of his kind, but he says there’s just no comparison when it comes to the music they all make.

He’s just dropped his third studio album, Wildheart on June 30, and in an interview with The Sunday Times, the singer stated that he’s kept his distance from the other artists in his league, specifically Ocean. From NME:

“I wouldn’t say we were friends. To be completely honest — and no disrespect to anyone — I genuinely believe that I make better music, all the way around.”

His feelings could stem from 2013 when Ocean won the Grammy award for Best Urban Contemporary Album over Miguel (whose real name is Miguel Pimental), and he didn’t participate in the standing ovation Ocean received. Or he could just genuinely feel like he’s a better musician.

Asked about the comparisons he and his music receive to that made by Ocean and The Weeknd, Miguel suggests he will last longer in the industry. “It’s interesting,” he said, “but we’ll see who’s in it for the long haul. It’s like a marathon, you know?”

We sure will see, Miguel.

UPDATE: This has pretty much been the story of the day, so Miguel had to make a clean-up statement.

no need to compare apples to oranges 🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/5c86sEfpc3 — Miguel (@Miguel) July 7, 2015

Ariel Cherie Posted July 7, 2015

