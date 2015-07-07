Ed Sheeran Says Kanye West Is Only Feature On The Weeknd’s Next Album

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran says that the only feature on The Weeknd’s forthcoming album is from Kanye West.

The reveal came earlier this week when Sheeran appeared on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music. The pop star recalled a time when he was partying with The Weeknd at his Toronto home when the singer asked him to come back the following day to write a song together.

“In my head I’m like, ‘The Weeknd doesn’t want to write a song.’ The Weeknd doesn’t work with anyone. He’s got one feature on his album, which is Kanye West. He doesn’t want to do that.”

HotNewHipHop reports that The Weeknd’s yet-untitled next album should drop sometime this year.

Ed Sheeran’s interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 can be heard below:

