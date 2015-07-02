CLOSE
Michael B. Jordan Is Getting Ready For The Fight Of His Life In ‘Creed’

As ridiculously over-the-top as the Rocky series has been through its six entries, even Sylvester Stallone has his limits. The man is too damn old to be boxing and inspiring folks. It’s time for someone to step up, and Wallace Johnny Storm Michael B. Jordan is that someone.

The Rocky series is being rebooted through Adonis Creed, the son of the late Apollo Creed. Adonis doesn’t seem to have his dad’s skill, but he does have Rocky‘s grit…and Phylicia Rashād as his mother.

Not a bad setup. Creed hits theaters Nov. 25.

