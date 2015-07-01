50 Cent is nowhere near done with his one-man vendetta against Empire, and now he’s picking one against the BET Awards, which just aired last Sunday (June 28). 50 is crying foul for the network picking Terrence Howard as best actor over Power‘s Omari Hardwick.

“It’s a damn shame what happened to the BET Awards. Fox bought the whole g-ddamned show,” he said. “How you gonna have a best actor award and give it to Terrence Howard and not even mention Omari Hardwick. Motherf–k BET!”

This all comes after 50 first saying that Empire was a copycat of the Starz series, which 50 Cent executive produces. He’s also stated that Power is worth the subscription service, unlike Empire which is free – and to 50, you get what you pay for. And let’s not forget the time he said Empire was like Glee.

Okay, 50, enough Empire bashing. At this point, he’s said more about how much he hates Empire than we’ve heard him praise his own show. Both shows are great, but when it comes to awards, there can only be one winner.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Is Madonna Headed to ‘Empire?’

‘Empire’ TV Show Ratings Vs. Other TV Shows

Fox Adds More Episodes + Ne-Yo For ‘Empire’s’ Second Season

50 Cent Won’t Stop Hating ‘Empire,’ Takes His Millionth Shot was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted July 1, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: