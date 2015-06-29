CLOSE
Dej Loaf Reportedly Got In A Fist Fight With Her Manager During BET Awards Soundcheck

Source: Brian Josephs / The Urban Daily

Quick reminder, here: Dej Loaf is from Detroit. The Detroit reportedly came out of her before the BET Awards.

TMZ reports that Dej Loaf got in a physical altercation with her manager during Saturday’s BET Awards soundcheck. Apparently, Dej Loaf and her two managers got on bad terms about a week ago. The managers showed up unannounced at the soundcheck to work things out.

Things did not get worked out. Dej Loaf, her brother and her new management got into a fight with the old manager, leaving him with a cut to the forehead and a trip to the hospital for stitches.

Dej Loaf was still scheduled to perform despite the altercation.

Dej Loaf Reportedly Got In A Fist Fight With Her Manager During BET Awards Soundcheck was originally published on theurbandaily.com

