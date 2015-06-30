CLOSE
Here’s The Extended Trailer For Rihanna’s “B—- Better Have My Money”

Thursday will see the birth of Robin Hood Rihanna. The full version of Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money” will drop on Thursday, but the queen decided to drop an extended trailer on BET. It involves a white socialite and some nefarious activity. Watch it above.

Rihanna Releases “James Joint” In Honor Of Her Fave Holiday

Watch Rihanna Shut Down Louis C.K. In Their SNL Promo

