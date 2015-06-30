0 reads Leave a comment
Thursday will see the birth of Robin Hood Rihanna. The full version of Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money” will drop on Thursday, but the queen decided to drop an extended trailer on BET. It involves a white socialite and some nefarious activity. Watch it above.
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
Rihanna Releases “James Joint” In Honor Of Her Fave Holiday
Watch Rihanna Shut Down Louis C.K. In Their SNL Promo
Here’s The Extended Trailer For Rihanna’s “B—- Better Have My Money” was originally published on theurbandaily.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours