BET Awards 2015: See A Full List Of The Night’s Big Winners!

The 2015 BET Awards is underway. Hosted by Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross kept the show going with laughs and the best in music, from Nicki Minaj to Icon Award recipient Janet Jackson. Keep up with all of the night’s winners throughout the show right here.

Nominees & Winners

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Anderson

Idris Elba

Jussie Smollet

Kevin Hart

Terrence Howard- WINNER

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Azealia Banks

Dej Loaf

Iggy Azalea

Tink

Nicki Minaj- WINNER

Trina

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar- WINNER

Common

Big Sean

Drake

J. Cole

Wale

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bobby Shmurda

Dej Loaf

Fetty Wap

Rae Sremmurd

Sam Smith- WINNER

Tinashe

CENTRIC AWARD

Avery Sunshine – “Call My Name”

Jazmine Sullivan Ft. Meek Mill – “Dumb”

Mark Ronson Ft. Bruno Mars – “Uptown Funk”

Sam Smith Ft. Mary J. Blige –“Stay With Me”

The Weekend – “Earned It”- WINNER

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Chris Brown-WINNER

Trey Songz

The Weekend

August Alsina

Usher

John Legend

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

The Weekend –“Earned It”

Kendrick Lamar – “I”

Dej Loaf – “Try Me”

Rae Sremmurd Ft. Nicki Minaj and Young Thug – “Throw Sum Mo”

Beyonce –“7/11”

Nicki Minaj Ft. Drake, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown – “Only”- WINNER

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Tom Joyner

ULTIMATE ICON: MUSIC DANCE VISUAL AWARD

Janet Jackson

FANDEMONIUM AWARD

Chris Brown

Best New International Artist

Casper Nyovest

Eddy Kenzo

Mzvee

George the Poet

Mic Lowry

Novelist

Best International Act UK

FKA Twigs

Fuse ODG

Lethal Bizzle

Little Simz

Mnek

Stormzy- WINNER

Best International Act Africa

AKA

Stonebwoy- WINNER

Sarkodie

Fally Ipupa

Sauti Sol

Wizkid

The Soil

Yemi Alade

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé- WINNER

Janelle Monáe

Jhene Aiko

Ciara

Rihanna

K. Michelle

Best Group

A$AP Mob

Migos

Rae Sremmurd- WINNER

Rich Gang

Young Money

Jodeci

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Lil Wayne and Tyga – “Loyal”

Big Sean Ft. E-40 – “IDFWU”

August Alsina Ft. Nicki Minaj – “No Love”

Chris Brown Ft. Usher and Rick Ross – “New Flame”

Common and John Legend – “Glory”- WINNER

Mark Ronson Ft. Bruno Mars – “Uptown Funk”

Video Of The Year

Beyonce – “7/11”- WINNER

Big Sean Ft. E-40 – “IDFWU”

Chris Brown Ft. Lil Wayne and Tyga – “Loyal”

Chris Brown Ft. Usher and Rick Ross – “New Flame”

Common and John Legend – “Glory”

Nicki Minaj – “Anaconda”

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom

Beyonce, Ed Burke and Todd Tourso- WINNERS

Chris Robinson

Fatima Robinson

Hype Williams

Best Gospel Artist

Michelle Williams

Erica Campbell

Deitrick Haddon

Fred Hammond

Mali Music

Lecrae- WINNER

Best Actress

Gabrielle Union

Kerry Washington

Taraji P. Henson- WINNER

Tracee Ellis Ross

Viola Davis

Youngstars Award

Jacob Latimore

Jaden Smith

Mo’ne Davis- WINNER

Quvenzhane Wallis

Zendaya Coleman

Best Movie

“Annie”

“Beyond the Lights”

“Selma”- WINNER

“Think Like a Man Too”

“Top Five”

Sportswoman Of The Year

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Serena Williams- WINNER

Skylar Diggins

Venus Williams

Sportsman Of The Year

Chris Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

LeBron James

Marshawn Lynch

Stephen Curry- WINNER

BET Awards 2015: See A Full List Of The Night’s Big Winners! was originally published on theurbandaily.com