BET Awards 2015: See A Full List Of The Night’s Big Winners!

2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk/BET / Getty

The 2015 BET Awards is underway. Hosted by Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross kept the show going with laughs and the best in music, from Nicki Minaj to Icon Award recipient Janet Jackson. Keep up with all of the night’s winners throughout the show right here.

Nominees & Winners 

BEST ACTOR

  • Anthony Anderson
  • Idris Elba
  • Jussie Smollet
  • Kevin Hart
  • Terrence Howard- WINNER 

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

  • Azealia Banks
  • Dej Loaf
  • Iggy Azalea
  • Tink
  • Nicki Minaj- WINNER
  • Trina

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST 

  • Kendrick Lamar- WINNER 
  • Common
  • Big Sean
  • Drake
  • J. Cole
  • Wale

BEST NEW ARTIST 

  • Bobby Shmurda
  • Dej Loaf
  • Fetty Wap
  • Rae Sremmurd
  • Sam Smith- WINNER
  • Tinashe

CENTRIC AWARD

  • Avery Sunshine – “Call My Name”
  • Jazmine Sullivan Ft. Meek Mill – “Dumb”
  • Mark Ronson Ft. Bruno Mars – “Uptown Funk”
  • Sam Smith Ft. Mary J. Blige –“Stay With Me”
  • The Weekend – “Earned It”- WINNER

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

  • Chris Brown-WINNER
  • Trey Songz
  • The Weekend
  • August Alsina
  • Usher
  • John Legend

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

  • The Weekend –“Earned It”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “I”
  • Dej Loaf – “Try Me”
  • Rae Sremmurd Ft. Nicki Minaj and Young Thug – “Throw Sum Mo”
  • Beyonce –“7/11”
  • Nicki Minaj Ft. Drake, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown – “Only”- WINNER 

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

  • Tom Joyner

ULTIMATE ICON: MUSIC DANCE VISUAL AWARD

  • Janet Jackson

FANDEMONIUM AWARD

  • Chris Brown 

Best New International Artist

  • Casper Nyovest
  • Eddy Kenzo
  • Mzvee
  • George the Poet
  • Mic Lowry
  • Novelist

Best International Act UK

  • FKA Twigs
  • Fuse ODG
  • Lethal Bizzle
  • Little Simz
  • Mnek
  • Stormzy- WINNER 

Best International Act Africa

  • AKA
  • Stonebwoy- WINNER 
  • Sarkodie
  • Fally Ipupa
  • Sauti Sol
  • Wizkid
  • The Soil
  • Yemi Alade

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

  • Beyoncé- WINNER 
  • Janelle Monáe
  • Jhene Aiko
  • Ciara
  • Rihanna
  • K. Michelle

Best Group

  • A$AP Mob
  • Migos
  • Rae Sremmurd- WINNER 
  • Rich Gang
  • Young Money
  • Jodeci

Best Collaboration

  • Chris Brown Ft. Lil Wayne and Tyga – “Loyal”
  • Big Sean Ft. E-40 – “IDFWU”
  • August Alsina Ft. Nicki Minaj – “No Love”
  • Chris Brown Ft. Usher and Rick Ross – “New Flame”
  • Common and John Legend – “Glory”- WINNER 
  • Mark Ronson Ft. Bruno Mars – “Uptown Funk”

Video Of The Year

  • Beyonce – “7/11”- WINNER 
  • Big Sean Ft. E-40 – “IDFWU”
  • Chris Brown Ft. Lil Wayne and Tyga – “Loyal”
  • Chris Brown Ft. Usher and Rick Ross – “New Flame”
  • Common and John Legend – “Glory”
  • Nicki Minaj – “Anaconda”

Video Director Of The Year

  • Benny Boom
  • Beyonce, Ed Burke and Todd Tourso- WINNERS 
  • Chris Robinson
  • Fatima Robinson
  • Hype Williams

Best Gospel Artist

  • Michelle Williams
  • Erica Campbell
  • Deitrick Haddon
  • Fred Hammond
  • Mali Music
  • Lecrae- WINNER 

Best Actress

  • Gabrielle Union
  • Kerry Washington
  • Taraji P. Henson- WINNER 
  • Tracee Ellis Ross
  • Viola Davis

Youngstars Award

  • Jacob Latimore
  • Jaden Smith
  • Mo’ne Davis- WINNER 
  • Quvenzhane Wallis
  • Zendaya Coleman

Best Movie

  • “Annie”
  • “Beyond the Lights”
  • “Selma”- WINNER 
  • “Think Like a Man Too”
  • “Top Five”

Sportswoman Of The Year

  • Brittney Griner
  • Candace Parker
  • Serena Williams- WINNER 
  • Skylar Diggins
  • Venus Williams

Sportsman Of The Year

  • Chris Paul
  • Floyd Mayweather Jr.
  • LeBron James
  • Marshawn Lynch
  • Stephen Curry- WINNER 

 

2015 BET Awards - Show

Relive BET Awards 2015 With The Best Photos Of The Night!

Relive BET Awards 2015 With The Best Photos Of The Night!

Relive BET Awards 2015 With The Best Photos Of The Night!

BET Awards 2015: See A Full List Of The Night’s Big Winners! was originally published on theurbandaily.com

2015 BET Awards

