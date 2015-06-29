Watch Kanye West’s Glastonbury Set

Kanye West had haters petitioning his headlining set at Glastonbury just like Jay Z had before him. Both had their sets go on as planned.

Well, not entirely. A British comedian decided to give West a taste of his own medicine and interrupted him by going on stage. It was a minor inconvenience as Kanye went along Kanye-ing around, covering Queen and going through the hits. Watch the extravaganza above.

bjosephsny Posted June 29, 2015

