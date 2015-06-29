LeBron James Has Opted Out Of His Contract With The Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are going through some contactual and personnel changes through the offseason in hopes of finally getting that NBA Championship. Of course, LeBron James will be at the center of these shifts.

James has opted out of his contract with the Cavaliers and will become a free agent on Wednesday (July 1), according to ESPN. There’s no need to fear, Cavs fans. Not only is he expected to rejoin the Cavaliers, but he’s also reportedly been very “very engaged” in talks with Cavs general manager David Griffin about the roster makeup for next season. Whether that involves the underperforming Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith remains to be seen.

