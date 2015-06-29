For the third year in a row, J.Cole’s “Dollar And A Dream” tour has been an unforgettable experience for fans yet again and it came to a memorable close on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Rounding out this year’s quick tour with a final stop on the West Coast in the midst of the 2015 BET Awards festivities, Cole and his Dreamville counterparts Bas, Omen and Cozz hit the stage at the Wiltren theater in L.A. to a massive crowd of die hard fans eager to see him perform classic cuts from his critically acclaimed “Friday Night Lights” mixtape. Per usual, Cole did not disappoint and even had a few surprises in store for the night before it all came to an end.

L.A. concert goers went into a frenzy when none other than Kendrick Lamar joined Cole on stage for a performance that included his throwback fan favorite “Cartoons & Cereal” and his hit single “Alright.”

The crowd was also treated to a guest appearance from fellow rapper Wale, who joined Cole on stage to do his verse from “You Got It” off of Friday Night Lights.

Needless to say, these fans most definitely got their dollar’s worth…and then some.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

J.Cole Pauses Tour To Attend Fans High School Graduation As Promised Two Years Ago

Kendrick Lamar Talks ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’: “I Am Trayvon Martin. I’m All Of These Kids

Watch Wale Hit His Moonwalk At #BirthdayBash20 [Video]

J.Cole Brings Out Kendrick Lamar & Wale In L.A. To Close Out HIs #DollarAndADream Tour was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted June 29, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: