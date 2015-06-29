CLOSE
National
Taping Of ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ Canceled Due To Injury

TMZ reported that Friday’s taping of The Tonight Show had to be canceled because of a minor hand injury Jimmy Fallon suffered in the morning. The injury required surgery.

Fallon was also reportedly seen at Scalinatella, a Manhattan Upper East Side restaurant, on Thursday night. Of course, there’s no correlation between the night out and the hand injury. Fallon will probably talk about what happened in his boyish charm when he makes a full recovery.

UPDATE: Fallon didn’t wait to resume his hosting duties to explain what happened. He quickly tweeted about what led to him sitting out a taping.

