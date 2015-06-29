Taping Of ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ Canceled Due To Injury

TMZ reported that Friday’s taping of The Tonight Show had to be canceled because of a minor hand injury Jimmy Fallon suffered in the morning. The injury required surgery.

Fallon was also reportedly seen at Scalinatella, a Manhattan Upper East Side restaurant, on Thursday night. Of course, there’s no correlation between the night out and the hand injury. Fallon will probably talk about what happened in his boyish charm when he makes a full recovery.

UPDATE: Fallon didn’t wait to resume his hosting duties to explain what happened. He quickly tweeted about what led to him sitting out a taping.

Tweeting with one hand. pic.twitter.com/1Yyp8Nl5eR — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 26, 2015

Tripped and caught my fall (good thing)! Ring caught on side of table almost ripped my finger off (bad thing). — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 26, 2015

I’m doing well and thanks for good wishes everyone. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 26, 2015

