Meagan Good Gets New Show & The Entire FOX Fall Lineup

Meagan Good is super successful at starring in TV pilots, like her upcoming show Minority Report, which will premiere on Fox this fall. As far as staying a successful television star, that’s an entirely different story. We’ll see how the veteran actress will do against the competition. So far, the show’s only true competition is ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and they’ve dominated Mondays for years. But in any case, check out the entire fall Fox lineup below.

Monday, Sept. 21

Gotham, 8:00 p.m.

Minority Report, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Scream Queens, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Rosewood, 8:00 p.m.

Empire, 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Bob’s Burgers, 7:30 p.m

The Simpsons, 8:00 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 8:30 p.m.

Family Guy, 9:00 p.m.

The Last Man on Earth, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Grandfathered, 8:00 p.m.

The Grinder, 8:30 p.m.

Scream Queens, 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Bones, 8:00 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow, 9:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Masterchef Junior, 8:00 p.m.

World’s Funniest, 9:00 p.m.

