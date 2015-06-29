CLOSE
Chris Brown Announces New Album Set To Drop This Fall, Releases First Single ‘Liquor’

Chris Brown is gearing up to release his yet-untitled seventh studio album, according to Billboard.

The project acts as a follow-up to Brown’s 2014 album, X, and is reportedly set to drop this fall.

As well as announcing the new project, Breezy has released the debut single off the album titled “Liquor.”

In addition to prepping a new studio release, Chris Brown is also gearing up to embark on his 25-day U.S. headlining tour, “One Hell of a Nite,” which commences on August 12 in Kansas City, MO.

Listen to Chris Brown’s “Liquor” below:

Chris Brown Announces New Album Set To Drop This Fall, Releases First Single ‘Liquor’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

