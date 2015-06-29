Adam Rodriguez Wants To Treat Cookie Right On ‘Empire’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Adam Rodriguez has a lot to celebrate this summer. Not only will he star alongside Channing Tatum and Jada Pinkett Smith in one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Magic Mike XXL, he’s also gearing up for his role on the second season of FOX’s hit juggernaut, Empire. And the Bronx native hopes for one major plot twist: he wants to sweeten up Cookie’s life.

In an exclusive interview with The Urban Daily, Rodriguez shared the first details about his character on the show. “I’m going to definitely bring my A-game because everybody on that show is bringing their A-game. So I’m showing up ready to play for sure, he says. “The character’s name is Laz Delgado, and he’s a concert promoter who used to be a New York City cop.”

When Empire returns for its second season on Sept. 23, everyone’s favorite straight-up boss Cookie Lyon (played by Taraji P. Henson) will cross paths with Delgado, and she may just find the yin to her fierce yang. “He’s a concert promoter suffering from PTSD because of his experience as a cop and first responder during 9/11. And I think he sees something in Cookie and she sees something in him that they recognize in each other,” Rodriguez shares. “And I think that kind of leads them down a path to explore a little romance. And see where all of that goes. So it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

And while Rodriguez doesn’t quite know where the Cookie-Laz romance will lead, he’s rooting for Cookie to find a standup good guy who will treat her right. “All the men in her life just sort of take from Cookie and don’t give anything back, and she’s constantly giving. So I’m hoping Laz steps in and recognizes that quality in Cookie and wants to be the person that actually wants to give something back.”

If that’s the case, we’re sure Rodriguez will be a fan favorite. And even though he’s going to bust some serious moves in Magic Mike XXL, don’t expect to hear him singing any duets with Cookie on Empire. “Man, I hope not! I love to sing, but I don’t think there are that many people that would love to hear me. So I don’t think they’re going to have me singing on there. Yeah, I don’t see that happening [laughs].”

Check out Rodriguez on the big screen this summer, and the small screen this fall.

READ MORE THAN URBAN DAILY

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks ‘Magic Mike XXL’ And Why Jadakiss Has Great Taste In Names [EXCLUSIVE]

The ‘Power’ Season 2 Soundtrack Is Fire… Listen To Every Track From Every Episode

Save The Date: ‘Empire’ Is Back In September!

Every Star Set To Appear On ‘Empire’ Season 2… So Far

Adam Rodriguez Wants To Treat Cookie Right On ‘Empire’ [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted June 29, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: