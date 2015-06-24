Rick Ross was arrested for the second time this month early Wednesday morning (June 24). The rapper and his bodyguard were arrested overnight by the metro Atlanta Fugitive Task Force, for outstanding aggravated assault warrants.

Ross reportedly fought a worker commissioned to work on his property in Fayette County. He allegedly pistol whipped the worker. Earlier this month, Ross was arrested for marijuana possession.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as news breaks.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Rick Ross Posts Bail, Gets Fresh Cut After Drug Possession Arrest

Diddy Released After Assault, Faces ‘Terrorist Threat’ Count

Diddy Breaks His Silence After UCLA Arrest, Says Case Will Be Dismissed After Facts Are Revealed

Has Amber Rose Covered Her Wiz Khalifa Tattoo?

Rick Ross Arrested For Second Time In A Month, Faces Aggravated Assault Charges was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted June 24, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: