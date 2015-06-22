CLOSE
National
Home

Ginuwine Holds It Down With New Track “Leave It In”

0 reads
Leave a comment
For The Love Of R&B Concert Featuring Ginuwine & Bobby V

Source: Isaiah Trickey / Getty

Ginuwine is Donna Meagle’s cousin and the founder of the Quakson 5. He’s a pretty good singer, too. Ginuwine has been soundtracking babymaking for two decades, and he hasn’t lost his touch. Sunday brings “Leave It In.” Listen and wear protection accordingly.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Ginuwine’s Life Is Kind Of In Shambles Right Now

Ginuwine’s Wife Sole Says Her Husband “Needs Help”

Ginuwine Holds It Down With New Track “Leave It In” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

ginuwine

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close