Ginuwine is Donna Meagle’s cousin and the founder of the Quakson 5. He’s a pretty good singer, too. Ginuwine has been soundtracking babymaking for two decades, and he hasn’t lost his touch. Sunday brings “Leave It In.” Listen and wear protection accordingly.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Ginuwine’s Life Is Kind Of In Shambles Right Now

Ginuwine’s Wife Sole Says Her Husband “Needs Help”

Ginuwine Holds It Down With New Track “Leave It In” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted June 22, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: