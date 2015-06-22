Just when you thought the Chris Brown and Rihanna saga had taken an infinite backseat to Breezy’s drama with his other ex-girlfriend Karrueche, the seemingly forever intertwined entertainers are spotted partying at the same club.

Just weeks after Chris made headlines for showing up to the same nightclub as Karrueche before later following her out of the club and forcing his way into her car, he nearly recreated a similar scene at a Hollywood hotspot where Rihanna was partying.

TMZ cameras spotted Breezy heading into Hooray Henry’s in West Hollywood on Friday night/Saturday morning just minutes after Rihanna was seen making her way into the same spot. A few hours later, Chris is seen leaving the club followed by Rihanna, who was immediately followed by her rumored new boyfriend, soccer star Karim Benzema.

This whole scene could’ve just been a coincidence, or it could be that the infamous Rihanna, Chris, Karrueche love triangle may be about to resurface all over again. Who knows.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Chris Brown Says That He Has More Problems Than The President

Chris Brown Gets Goofy With Baby Royalty Following His Public Dispute With Karrueche

Here’s What Really Happened Between Chris Brown And Karrueche At Playhouse Club Last Week

Karrueche Actually Has Some Kind Words For Rihanna

Three’s A Crowd: Chris Brown, Rihanna & Her Rumored New Boyfriend Party At The Same Hollywood Club was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted June 22, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: