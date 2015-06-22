The tragedy in Charleston, South Carolina, was felt throughout Black America and beyond. Even one of the biggest icons of today was affected by this, and made a tribute to honor the fallen.

Yesterday Beyonce posted a short clip on Instagram showing the names of those who were killed in the shooting. Her video features a photo of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, where the massacre occurred on Wednesday night. The soundless clip serves as a moment of silence for those slain at the church co-founded by Denmark Vesey, the former slave who nearly staged an uprising in the 1800s. A caption from the singer expresses sorrow for what happened that night.

She is not the only celebrity to comment on the situation. Killer Mike expressed grief over it on Twitter, wishing that the victims had been armed so they could have protected themselves. Russell Simmons was on the radio Thursday and discussed the shooting, and also took shots at NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. Even Nas had a few words after it happened, saying that racism is destroying America.

Beyonce Posts Tribute To Charleston Victims On Instagram was originally published on theurbandaily.com

