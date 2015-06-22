CLOSE
National
Devon And Leah Still Have Some Great News

When we last heard of Devon and his daughter Leah Still, Leah had to undergo a procedure because of VOD following stem cell treatments to fight cancer. It was a heartbreaking setback, but Friday brought some good news in the form of the above Instagram video. Hopefully the good news is the beginning of a streak of many following after all that the two have been through.

Devon And Leah Still Have Some Great News was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Devon Still , Leah Still

