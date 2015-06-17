CLOSE
Music
Home

Eminem In Talks To Produce Music For New Television Series ‘Narc’

0 reads
Leave a comment
FRANCE-MUSIC-EMINEM

Source: PIERRE ANDRIEU / Getty

Eminem is combining his music talents with his producing talents, as he is reportedly in talks of executive producing and writing music for the television series Narc. The Shady Records head is said to be working with Joe Carnahan, who originally made the movie in 2001.

From Deadline:

Like in the movie, which starred Ray Liotta and Jason Patric as Detroit police detectives investigating the murder of an undercover cop, the city will have a major presence on the show, also a crime thriller. It was put in development by Paramount TV about a year ago.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Eminem Drops Video “Detroit vs. Everybody”

Eminem Finally Releases “Phenomenal”

Terminally Ill Eminem Fan Met Rapper Before Passing

Eminem In Talks To Produce Music For New Television Series ‘Narc’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

eminem , narc , tv

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close