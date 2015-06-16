Kerry Washington is set to play Anita Hill in the upcoming HBO movie Confirmation, and the network just released the first picture.

FIRST LOOK. @KerryWashington as Anita Hill on the set of the HBO Film, CONFIRMATION. pic.twitter.com/Hc98wArzZO — HBO (@HBO) June 16, 2015

Confirmation will be about the 1991 Clarence Thomas Supreme Court hearings where Hill said he sexually harassed her.

According to Variety, actor Wendell Pierce is signed as Thomas and Greg Kinnear will be playing Joe Biden, who was his Senate Judiciary Committee hearings during the time of the scandal.

The premiere date for the film has been set yet.

Kerry Washington Takes On A Different Scandal As Anita Hill

Ariel Cherie Posted June 16, 2015

