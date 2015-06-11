Rick Ross Posts Bail, Gets Fresh Cut After Drug Possession Arrest

0 reads Leave a comment
Rick Ross has posted bail after being arrested on marijuana possession charges, and he celebrated with a new haircut.
The Mastermind rapper was pulled over for having dark tints on Wednesday (June 10), but was then arrested after the cop smelled and found marijuana in Ross’ Bentley. This was the rapper’s second marijuana-related arrest in a year.
