Rick Ross has posted bail after being arrested on marijuana possession charges, and he celebrated with a new haircut.

The Mastermind rapper was pulled over for having dark tints on Wednesday (June 10), but was then arrested after the cop smelled and found marijuana in Ross’ Bentley. This was the rapper’s second marijuana-related arrest in a year.

Rick Ross Posts Bail, Gets Fresh Cut After Drug Possession Arrest was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted June 11, 2015

