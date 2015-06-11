CLOSE
National
Home

Rick Ross Posts Bail, Gets Fresh Cut After Drug Possession Arrest

0 reads
Leave a comment
Red Bull Super Pool Hosted By Reggie Bush and Devin Hester

Source: Rodrigo Varela / Getty

Rick Ross has posted bail after being arrested on marijuana possession charges, and he celebrated with a new haircut.

The Mastermind rapper was pulled over for having dark tints on Wednesday (June 10), but was then arrested after the cop smelled and found marijuana in Ross’ Bentley. This was the rapper’s second marijuana-related arrest in a year.

Instagram Photo

 

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Rick Ross Gets New Tattoos On His Face

Jeremy Piven’s A Nas and Rick Ross Fan

Top 10 Rick Ross Songs

Rick Ross Posts Bail, Gets Fresh Cut After Drug Possession Arrest was originally published on theurbandaily.com

arrest , Bail , marijuana , rick ross

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 6 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close