Chris Brown has managed to remain a public target for the last 6 years and counting, with seemingly every setback possible continuing to come his way. Whether through self-inflicted scrutiny or inaccurately reported incidents, it seems Breezy just can’t keep his name out of the negative headlines and his personal life under control.

In the latest round of Chris vs. Everybody, he got the masses riled up yet again by photoshopping himself into this iconic photo of the late Tupac Shakur riding in the car with Suge Knight on the night he was murdered.

Chris posted the photo after recent video footage of him forcing his way into ex-girlfriend Karrueche’s car as she attempted to leave the club to get away from him sparked heavy criticism on social media. He deleted the post shortly after.

Breezy has been known to compare himself to other embattled superstars who were excessively targeted by the media such as Michael Jackson and James Brown in the past, so many fans have speculated that Chris photoshopping himself alongside the likes of Tupac is his way of likening himself to both the legendary rapper’s struggles and extraordinary talent. He also sparked controversy in 2013 when he compared himself to Jesus following his highly-publicized altercation with R&B singer Frank Ocean.

Chris Brown Photoshops Himself Into Photo With Tupac And Suge Knight was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted June 11, 2015

