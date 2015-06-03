‘Unsung’ Tonight: Ike Turner’s Troubled Childhood Involved Sexual Abuse At 6 Years Old

Ike Turner‘s legacy will always be marred by the domestic violence. The world witnessed Tina Turner opening up about brutal beatings at the hand of her ex-husband, overshadowing his contributions to music ever since. But violent episodes from Ike’s childhood did have a hand in shaping his adult life.

Tonight, Unsung will tell the story of musician Ike Turner, and uncover the violence that started very early in his life. His father was savagely beaten for having an affair with a white woman, and later died from his injuries. Ike was also sexually abused by three older women, starting at just six years old.

For more on Ike Turner’s story, check out the preview above, and tune in to Unsung tonight at 8pm/7pm central on TV One.

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted June 3, 2015

