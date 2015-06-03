Timbaland Says Much-Criticized Caitlyn Jenner Meme Was Just A ‘Coming To America’ Reference

Following the reveal of Caitlyn Jenner—formerly known as Bruce Jenner—on the cover of Vanity Fair earlier this week, various celebrities took to social media to react to the transformation.

Among those offering a more imprudent reaction was iconic producer Timbaland. The hitmaker took to Facebook to post a meme that said, “HIS MOMMA NAMED HIM BRUCE, IMMA CALL HIM BRUCE.”

The post was immediately labeled as “transphobic,” but Timbaland explains that the meme was a direct reference to the 1988 movie, Coming to America. During the film, Arsenio Hall’s character talks about boxer Cassius Clay changing his name to Muhammad Ali: “His momma call him Clay, I’mma call him Clay.”

Shortly after posting the meme, Timbaland took to Twitter to explain and clarify its meaning.

To view Timbaland’s meme post, click here.

Timbaland’s tweets can be viewed below:

boy some of the media outlets have so many fooled. let me explain this cause i see they are putting up their own headlines to deceive — Timbaland (@Timbaland) June 2, 2015

alot of you guys. this is what happen. i saw a meme post and repost it cause i seen the movie in the post and thought that part of the — Timbaland (@Timbaland) June 2, 2015

movie was one of the funniest parts. and somebody decide to take out clay which was said in the movie and put bruce. thats it — Timbaland (@Timbaland) June 2, 2015

i didnt make the meme that was posted or said publicly what the meme said. Man i find it funny you can take a something reposted and say — Timbaland (@Timbaland) June 2, 2015

"Timbaland said" in the headlines. But nevertheless that is the story but i doubt they will post this. Not interesting enough for them. — Timbaland (@Timbaland) June 2, 2015

now back to my lovely day. i just had to tell the story the correct way. now what u think after that is what u think. — Timbaland (@Timbaland) June 2, 2015

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Timbaland Says Aaliyah Endorsed Tink In His Dream

Remember When Timbaland And Pharrell Were In A Music Group?

Has Caitlyn Jenner Landed Her First TV Role?

Jessica Lange Reacts To Caitlyn Jenner Resemblance As She Breaks President Obama’s Twitter Record

Timbaland Says Much-Criticized Caitlyn Jenner Meme Was Just A ‘Coming To America’ Reference was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted June 3, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: