Timbaland Says Much-Criticized Caitlyn Jenner Meme Was Just A ‘Coming To America’ Reference

Following the reveal of Caitlyn Jenner—formerly known as Bruce Jenner—on the cover of Vanity Fair earlier this week, various celebrities took to social media to react to the transformation.
Among those offering a more imprudent reaction was iconic producer Timbaland. The hitmaker took to Facebook to post a meme that said, “HIS MOMMA NAMED HIM BRUCE, IMMA CALL HIM BRUCE.”
The post was immediately labeled as “transphobic,” but Timbaland explains that the meme was a direct reference to the 1988 movie, Coming to America. During the film, Arsenio Hall’s character talks about boxer Cassius Clay changing his name to Muhammad Ali: “His momma call him Clay, I’mma call him Clay.”
Shortly after posting the meme, Timbaland took to Twitter to explain and clarify its meaning.
To view Timbaland’s meme post, click here.
Timbaland’s tweets can be viewed below:
