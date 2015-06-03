Has Caitlyn Jenner Landed Her First TV Role?

The creator of Amazon’s television series Transparent is eyeing up the possibility of involving Caitlyn Jenner—formerly known as Bruce Jenner—in the show’s forthcoming second season.

Speaking with Variety at yesterday’s Brass Ring Awards, creator and director Jill Soloway revealed that Caitlyn had been invited to the show’s set in Los Angeles and that they were interested in including her story somewhere in the season.

“I don’t know if she’d want to act, but we definitely want to incorporate the fact that she came out into this season,” Soloway said. “Just to have that base conversation somewhere in a scene, for sure.”

Transparent follows a Los Angeles-based family and their lives after they discover that their father Mort (played by Jeffrey Tambor) is a transgender. Soloway, whose own father came out as a transgender four years ago, says she’s happy that the show plays a role in bringing awareness to transgender individuals.

“I feel like the change in the transgender community has happened because of the lived lives of trans people,” Soloway said. “There is a sea change happening right now, a revolution and we’re definitely in there a part of it. Sometimes I just trip on the fact that she’s the patriarch of the most famous family on the planet. There’s an international resonance with people recognizing that trans people are people too.”

Transparent got renewed for a second season in early October of last year. It is scheduled to air sometime in 2015.

Henry Mansell Posted June 3, 2015

