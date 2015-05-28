Suge Knight Misses Court Appearance After Refusing To Leave Jail Cell

Although Marion “Suge” Knight’s alleged involvement in January’s deadly hit-and-run incident is filling the headlines as of late, let’s not forget that the co-founder of Death Row Records is still on trial for another crime stemming from last September.

Yesterday (May 27), Knight was scheduled to appear in court for his role in stealing a celebrity photographer’s camera alongside comedian Katt Williams on September 5. However, Knight’s court appearance was subsequently delayed after he refused to leave his downtown Los Angeles jail cell due to illness, according to Billboard.

Superior Court Judge Ronald Coen was reportedly close to having Knight forcibly removed from his cell, however he instead delayed the proceedings to coincide with a hearing in Knight’s murder case, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow (May 29).

Both Knight and Williams have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Knight currently has no attorney in the case.

Posted May 28, 2015

