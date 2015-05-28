Petition Starts Online To Have Iggy Azalea’s 2015 Billboard Music Award For ‘Fancy’ Retracted

A new petition has surfaced online aiming to get Iggy Azalea’s 2015 Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Song retracted.

The petition has surfaced on Change.org and is centred upon the Australian-born rapper’s 2014 hit record “Fancy” featuring Charli XCX.

According to the petition’s organizer Christian Ferguson, the basis for the petition’s argument is surrounding the eligibility of Azalea’s “Fancy” record.

“The eligibility time period for nominations is March 10th, 2014 through March 2015,” Ferguson says. “‘Fancy’ was released on February 17th, 2014, nearly a month before the eligibility starting [date].”

Continuing, Ferguson says that this was unfair on the award’s other contenders, particularly Nicki Minaj who was nominated for “Anaconda.”

“This is unfair to the other nominees in these category, especially to ‘Anaconda’ by Nicki Minaj, who most likely would’ve won. Billboard did not follow their own guidelines and should have to recalculate these nominations without ‘Fancy’ as a nominee.”

As of press time, the petition has gathered 21,637 signatures. The target is set at 25,000.

