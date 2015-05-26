Lawyer Calls B.B. King’s Daughters’ Murder Claims ‘Defamatory’ & ‘Libelous’

Two of B.B. King’s daughters Karen Williams and Patty King recently came forward to confess their belief that their father was murdered. They claim to have been prevented from visiting their ailing father while his business manager LaVerne Toney and personal assistant Myron Johnson abused him.

“I believe my father was poisoned and that he was administered foreign substances,” the two daughters say in identically worded sections of affidavits provided to The Associated Press by their lawyer, Larissa Drohobyczer.

“I believe my father was murdered,” they say.

Both Toney and Johnson have declined to comment on the allegations, which have quickly spread around the Internet. However, the attorney for King’s estate has responded, saying that the claims are ridiculous.

According to reports on Billboard, three doctors have determined that King was aptly looked after and received 24-hour care and monitoring by medical professionals “up until the time that he peacefully passed away in his sleep,” attorney Brent Bryson told The Associated Press yesterday (May 25).

As a result of the allegations, an autopsy was performed this past Sunday (May 24). Las Vegas Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg issued a statement yesterday saying that there was no immediate evidence supporting King’s daughters’ murder allegations. In addition, Las Vegas Police Lt. Ray Steiber told The Associated Press that there was no active homicide investigation.

Attorney Brent Bryson said that an autopsy, which has taken place in light of the claims, was the exact the opposite of King’s wishes.

“He did not want invasive medical procedures,” Bryson said. “He made the decision to return home for hospice care instead of staying in a hospital. These unfounded allegations have caused Mr. King to undergo an autopsy, which is exactly what he didn’t want.”

Drohobyczer, who reportedly represents the majority of King’s nine other adult children and heirs, says that the family are staying united to fight against their father’s business manager.

“The family is sticking together… to oust Ms. Toney based on her illegal conduct, conflicts of interest and self-dealing,” she said. In addition, Drohobyczer alleged that Toney “hastened King’s death by ‘misconduct, or by failing to properly attend to his medical needs,’” according to Billboard.

In response, Brent Bryson said: “I hope they have a factual basis that they can demonstrate for their defamatory and libelous allegations.”

Lawyer Calls B.B. King’s Daughters’ Murder Claims ‘Defamatory’ & ‘Libelous’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted May 26, 2015

