Jay Z Claps Back At TIDAL ‘Smear Campaign’ With A Dozen Tweets

Jay Z’s streaming media service, TIDAL, has come under both real and rumored pressure in the since knowledge of his $56 million bid to buy the company went public. One CEO has exited, the company has confirmed eliminating some positions, and fellow artists like Lily Allen and Ben Gibbard of Mumford and Sons have been very open with their criticism of Jay’s latest business venture. After Friday’s news that TIDAL was no longer among iTunes’ 700 top software applications, Jay Z launched what he called a “stream of consciousness” in the form of 16 tweets.
“Tidal is doing just fine,” Jay tweeted, before answering critics with various statistics. “We have over 770,000 subs. We have been in business less than one month. #TidalFacts.”
He pleaded with fans to give TIDAL a chance to grow and get better noting that both iTunes and Spotify took time to garner critical and commercial success. Jay Z also answered claims of TIDAL being about the rich getting richer by pointing out the gap in equity values between YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and TIDAL, which was the lowest at $60 million. Perhaps the biggest revelation from the Twitter missive was Jay Z’s assertion that he and TIDAL are the victim of a smear campaign. He tweeted the following:
“There are many big companies that are spending millions on a smear campaign. We are not anti-anyone, we are pro-artist & fan. #TidalFacts.”
There was no word on if Jay Z and Beyonce plan to give the service a boost by releasing a joint album via TIDAL. You can view the entire series of Tweets, which include Jay Z revealing his cousin moved to Nigeria to discover new talent, below.
