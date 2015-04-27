Jay Z Claps Back At TIDAL ‘Smear Campaign’ With A Dozen Tweets

Jay Z’s streaming media service, TIDAL, has come under both real and rumored pressure in the since knowledge of his $56 million bid to buy the company went public. One CEO has exited, the company has confirmed eliminating some positions, and fellow artists like Lily Allen and Ben Gibbard of Mumford and Sons have been very open with their criticism of Jay’s latest business venture. After Friday’s news that TIDAL was no longer among iTunes’ 700 top software applications, Jay Z launched what he called a “stream of consciousness” in the form of 16 tweets.

Tidal is doing just fine. We have over 770,000 subs. We have been in business less than one month. #TidalFacts — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015

He pleaded with fans to give TIDAL a chance to grow and get better noting that both iTunes and Spotify took time to garner critical and commercial success. Jay Z also answered claims of TIDAL being about the rich getting richer by pointing out the gap in equity values between YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and TIDAL, which was the lowest at $60 million. Perhaps the biggest revelation from the Twitter missive was Jay Z’s assertion that he and TIDAL are the victim of a smear campaign. He tweeted the following:

The iTunes Store wasn't built in a day. It took Spotify 9 years to be successful… — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015

We are here for the long haul. Please give us a chance to grow & get better. #TidalFacts — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015

There are many big companies that are spending millions on a smear campaign. We are not anti-anyone, we are pro-artist & fan. #TidalFacts — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015

There was no word on if Jay Z and Beyonce plan to give the service a boost by releasing a joint album via TIDAL. You can view the entire series of Tweets, which include Jay Z revealing his cousin moved to Nigeria to discover new talent, below.

We made Tidal for fans. We have more than just music. We have video, exclusive concerts, tickets for events early, live sports!… — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015

….Tidal is where artists can give their fans more without the middlemen. #TidalFacts — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015

Indie artists who want to work directly w/ us keep 100% of their music. "If you don't want the CEOs all in the videos" haa #tidalfacts — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015

Tidal pays 75% royalty rate to ALL artists, writers and producers – not just the founding members on stage. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015

Rich getting richer? Equity values… YouTube $390 billion. Apple $760 billion. Spotify $8 billion. Tidal $60 million. #TidalFacts — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015

My cousin just moved to Nigeria to discover new talent. Tidal is a global company. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015

We have Tidal X – it supports artists by giving them a platform to connect with their most loyal fans. Tidal is for all. #Tidalfacts — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015

Our actions will speak louder than words. We made Tidal to bring people the best experiences… — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015

and to help artists give that to their fans over and over again… — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015

We are human (even Daft Punk ha). We aren't perfect – but we are determined. #TidalFacts — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) April 26, 2015

