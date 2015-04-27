Actor, comedian and musician Jamie Foxx was supposed to be in Baltimore promoting his album with Baltimore station 92Q Jams. But in the wake of yet another incident of an unarmed person losing their life after an encounter with police, Foxx changed gears and spoke on his encounters with police and some possible solutions to the issue of young, unarmed men in minority communities dying during or after what should be routine police arrests.

“We have to—no matter what the circumstances—be able to speak about it head on,” Foxx told WERQ’s Autumn Joi, in regards to what officers could do better. “We got a problem. We can’t be sitting up here seeing people get murdered and say that we don’t have a problem.”

Foxx said he’s still profiled despite being an affluent celebrity with a GRAMMY and an Academy Award to his name. He also added that he’s had extensive talks with friends in the police force that have shed light on how to possibly improve relations with police in minority communities.

“You have to change what we feel about them personally one step at a time,” Foxx said. Foxx drew parallels to police incidents with Michael Brown, Freddie Gray, and Rodney King, and said a police friend of his recommended a situation similar to the Michael Brown arrest could’ve been diffused by something as simple as the arresting officer meeting with the suspect’s parents.

You can view the full interview with Jamie Foxx at 92Q.com.

Jamie Foxx Weighs In On Police Relations: “We Got A Problem” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Omar Burgess Posted April 27, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: