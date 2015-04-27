Floyd Mayweather is a -201 favorite to win his upcoming fight against Manny Pacquiao. That puts “Pac-Man” as the +170 underdog in a title bout expected to bring a purse upward of $100 million. Perhaps someone should relay those odds to Mark Wahlberg. The celebrated actor and Sean “Diddy” Combs took to Instagram to announce a gentlemen’s wager of $250,000 on the fight, with Diddy backing Mayweather and Wahlberg putting his money on Pacquiao.

“I got Mayweather…I’m going with The Money Team, baby,” Diddy joked. “I’ma take your money. Mayweather—undeafeated.”

All three entertainers have business ties to the sports beverage AquaHydrate, and there’s a rather noticeable marketing tie-in to their alleged wager.

Floyd Mayweather is scheduled to fight Manny Pacquiao May 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada. StubHub reports the average ticket price is around $17,000. You can view the Instagram post featuring Diddy and Wahlberg below.

Diddy And Mark Walkberg Bet A Quarter Million On Mayweather-Pacquiao was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Omar Burgess Posted April 27, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: