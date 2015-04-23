Eddie O BLOG: Game 3’s Are Upon Us In The NBA Playoffs!

It’s going down right now as I type this! Game 3’s are in full swing tonight! The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing the Boston Celtics right now, & they’re ahead 2-0 in that series (they’ll probably wind up sweeping the Celtics 4-0 I’m sure). Then @ 8pm it’s the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Milwaukee Bucks, & they’re also up 2-0 in that series (that might be a sweep as well). Then the last game @ 9:30pm is the Golden State Warriors going into New Orleans to face the Pelicans (this to will probably be a sweep if the Warriors win tonight). All in all we have some great games tonight so guess what? I gotta go watch them…..I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: