A Pennsylvania judge has ruled that, despite her protestations and the dissolution of her marriage to estranged husband Lamar Sally, former View co-host Sherri Shepherd is legally the mother of the baby conceived using a surrogate. The child, an 8-month old boy named LJ, was conceived using Sally’s sperm and eggs from a donor. Shortly after the surrogate, Jessica Bartholomew, became pregnant, and in the midst of a nasty divorce, reports surfaced that Shepherd had decided she did not want to raise the child. Interestingly, according to people.com, Bartholomew’s name was initially listed on the child’s birth certificate; Shepherd’s name replaced Bartholomew’s after the judge’s decision came down.

The ongoing saga surrounding Shepherd’s divorce from Sally, and especially the controversy involving the surrogate and the child, has threatened to overshadow Shepherd’s post-View endeavors. After departing the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, she took a triumphant turn on Broadway alongside Keke Palmer in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, and scored a recurring role this season as Boyce’s cousin, Nikki, in the Cedric the Entertainer and Niecy Nash-led TV Land sitcom, The Soul Man.

Shepherd has remained mum about the baby and her divorce, and no statement has been issued regarding this latest development.

Judge Rules That Sherri Shepherd is the Mother of Surrogate Child was originally published on theurbandaily.com

