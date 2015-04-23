Mo’Nique Proves Lee Daniels Lied About ‘Empire’ Role

We have to admit it, when Mo’Nique said she was initially offered the role of Cookie on Empire, we were a bit skeptical. Not that we doubted Mo’s talent, we just couldn’t imagine anyone but Taraji P. Henson in the role.

But when we talked to the Blackbird star about the controversy and she challenged Lee Daniels to a public sit down, we knew she was serious. During an interview on Sway In the Morning, Mo’Nique literally pulled out emails to prove her case.

One of the emails read:

“Good Afternoon, Lee Daniels had a conversation with Mo’Nique about his new television pilot for Imagine Tv/Fox called “Empire.” We would like to screen test her for the role of ‘Cookie.’ Please contact us with her television quotes, so that we can start a test, option, deal. We are tentatively looking at Monday, Feb 24 for the screen test.”

Watch her entire interview below:

