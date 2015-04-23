Kanye West showed out at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City last night after topping the magazine’s list of the most influential people in the world last week. (Technically Time doesn’t rank their list, but c’mon, ‘Ye was clearly at the top.)

Yeezy’s performance at Lincoln Center was billed as a surprise by Time, and he meshed his music with a bit of performance art as he’s been doing for years. After entering to a James Brown staple Ye jumped from “All Day” to “Black Skinhead” and “New Slaves” before offering up a characteristically warm rendition of “Only One.” Throughout parts of the show, West, otherwise alone on stage, was surrounded by more than a dozen shirtless men covered in chalk as he performed. At another point in the show Ye yelled out, “Gold Digger” from a balcony and even gave up the mic to a lucky attendant who got to rap parts of the 2005 hit.

Check out some of the clips and photos from the performance below and read up on some of the things we learned about Ye from his TIME 100 interview with the mag here.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Kanye West, Lee Daniels Among TIME’s “100 Most Influential People”

Kanye West Is A Member Of Diddy’s Hitmen Now

Kim Kardashian Is Including The Leaked ‘Fappening’ Nudes In Her Book

Kanye West’s Beyond Lit Performance Tore Down The Time 100 Gala was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jay Balfour Posted April 23, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: