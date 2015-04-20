CLOSE
UPDATE: Houston Family Says Bobbi Kristina Brown Is Still On Ventilator

Bobbi Kristina

Source: Getty / Getty

Although Bobby Brown and family members have shared news of her improving condition, the Houston family made it clear that Bobbi Kristina remains on a ventilator.

According to TMZ, the family has clarified Bobbi Kristina‘s condition: “She’s in the exact same condition she was in when she went into the facility… They say there is “minimal” reaction … an occasional eye blink, but that’s it.”

According to an E! News report citing a Facebook page believed to be operated by Bobbi Kristina Brown’s aunt, Tina Brown over the weekend, Bobbi Kristina Brown was reportedly awake after being in a medically induced coma for months. The account, which has posted intimate Brown family photos before wrote the following:

“So many messages,sorry can’t answer them all right now but I will get to them later..just allow me this time with my family,,yes,she woke up and is no longer on life support!!!!!:):)God is good!!thanks for your prayers,,still a process,but she is going to be ok:):):):).”

The post in question has since been removed. However the news comes after Bobby Brown also told a crowd at a Texas concert Bobbi Kristina was awake.

You can read the full report via E! News.

 

 

UPDATE: Houston Family Says Bobbi Kristina Brown Is Still On Ventilator was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bobbi Kristina Brown , bobby brown

