After being in a coma since Jan. 31, Cissy Houston says her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown has been taken out of her medically induced coma. It’s an improvement, but the ordeal is expected to have lifelong repercussions.

“I have just returned from visiting my granddaughter Bobbi Kristina in the hospital and while she is no longer in a medically induced coma she has a tracheotomy and according to the doctors she has global and irreversible brain damage and remains unresponsive,” Houston said to People.

The news comes hours after TMZ confirmed that Bobbi Kristina was still on a ventilator. Bobby Brown and her aunt Tina Brown claimed she was awake over the weekend.

Cissy Houston Gives Update On Bobbi Kristina’s Condition was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted April 20, 2015

