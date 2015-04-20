Kim Kardashian Is Including The Leaked ‘Fappening’ Nudes In Her Book

During the September 2014 iCloud hack that released dozens of unauthorized, nude pictures of celebrities, for public consumption, Kim Kardashian was one of the stars targeted. Upon seeing nude pictures of herself plastered across the Internet, Kardashian told Elle UK, “I felt violated because these are private pictures. But, I’m also realistic, I’m on covers of magazines practically naked, so I can’t go crazy about it.”

Since what has become known as “The Fappening,” Kanye West has tweeted nude, behind the scenes pictures of from Kardashian’s photo shoots to the public. She’s also published a volume of 300 photos she’s taken of herself, friends, and family members entitled Selfish. The initial run of 500 copies of Selfish has already sold out, and Kardashian seems to have changed her tune about being violated with the 2014 leak of her personal pics.

“I wasn’t intending to put these in the book but saw them online during the iCloud hack,” Kardashian said, in a story initially reported by E! News. I’m not mad at them. They are taken with a Blackberry and I don’t have iCloud…It’s all a mystery!”

Thanks to everyone who got a copy of Selfish on Gilt! Crazy It sold out in 1 minute!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 16, 2015

Omar Burgess Posted April 20, 2015

