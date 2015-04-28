Kendrick Lamar On Who He Thinks Is The Most Underrated Rapper [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

You might’ve noticed a rapper by the name of Jay Rock perform withKendrick Lamar on “SNL.” That was for a reason. Jay Rock was one of the first people to give Kendrick a chance and ironically one of the most underrated artists. Kendrick still pays respects to him, not because he has to, but because he wants to. “That’s somebody I admire,” said Kendrick Lamar on”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.“

Watch the video to hear him talk more about his crew TDE and if we’re getting closer to collaboration project. Kendrick also talks getting in the studio with Taylor Swift, growing up with a father in a gang, and more in this exclusive interview.

