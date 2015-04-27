Would You Join Tidal If Jay Z Gave You A Call?

Ever since its relaunch into the digital music space last month, fans and spectators have been somewhat dubious about Jay Z’s streaming service Tidal. However, it looks as though Jigga is going that extra mile to offer superlative customer service to subscribers.

Speaking with Business Insider, Tidal executive Vania Schlogel said that Jay Z has been personally calling those who use the site. “He called some of his fans and one of them made the funniest comment. He said, ‘This is the best customer service call I’ve ever received!’” Schlogel said.

Besides Jay Z, several other famed musicians including Jack White have been calling subscribers to thank them for using the service. Reportedly, artists involved with Tidal are given tailored accounts on the site where they can monitor who listens to their music and view statistics on how their albums are performing. In addition, Tidal has access to users’ contact information so musicians can get in touch with them directly.

According to Schlogel “[Jay Z is] very deeply involved, and the reason being is because this is a life project for him.” She adds, “he works every day [on the site].”

Will a personal phone call from Jay encourage you to make the switch?

Henry Mansell Posted April 27, 2015

