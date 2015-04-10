DMX Responds To Robbery Accusations, Says He ‘Doesn’t Recall’

Last weekend, DMX was accused of robbery, but the rapper is now saying that he knows nothing about it. TMZ caught up with the Yonkers rapper to get to the bottom of those robbery allegations.

It was reported that DMX and his crew robbed a man for $3,200 at a Newark, N.J. gas station last weekend. Here’s what he said about the alleged robbery (from Hip Hop DX):

“I do not recall the incident in which you are referring to,” DMX said. “I have no idea what it’s about. I mean, it comes with the territory. People are always gonna take shots. Try to accuse you of things. It’s not the first thing I’ve been accused of that I didn’t do. If I did it, you would have known about it. Like, for real. I wouldn’t be able to travel as freely as I do, if I did it. There’s nothing to worry about.” “I wouldn’t even be on the cameras,” he said. “We stopped at a gas station. I don’t recall any incident happening. I make way more than that doing a show. So, why would I want that type of trouble for myself…The harder the devil works at trying to destroy me because I’m special to God.”

