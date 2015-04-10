CLOSE
Watch Out, Cookie: Madonna Steams It Up With Terrence Howard In New ‘Ghosttown’ Video

56th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

In Madonna’s new video, “Ghosttown,” the Material Girl enlists the help of Empire star Terrence Howard to take the gritty, post-apocalyptic clip to the next level. The chemistry between the two is so undeniable, one can’t help but wonder whether the video is a not too subtle hint that the pop icon, whose latest album, Rebel Heart, released in March, will be making her way to the FOX hit series sometime in the near future. One thing is for sure, Madonna would make a formidable rival for Cookie if she teamed up with Lucious, but could also be an unexpected alliance for Cookie in her ongoing battles with the Lyon patriarch. Clearly, we’re just speculating, but it would definitely make for some interesting twists and turns when Empire returns for its second season.

