Kendrick Lamar Explains How West Coast Rappers Redefined Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Hip-hop originated in New York, but it quickly migrated to Los Angeles where legendary rappers changed the game. Although the east coast is the birthplace, Kendrick Lamar tells us on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” the best rappers come from the west.

Kendrick is a little bias hailing from Compton, but he explains how west coast rappers redefined hip-hop. Listen to the audio player to hear him talk more about the difference in music from coast to coast in this exclusive interview!

