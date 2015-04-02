It’s safe to say Kendrick Lamar won’t be helping Suge Knight with his $25 million bail. The “To Pimp A Butterfly” rapper talks about his connection to the man he killed in a hit-and-run accident on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The accident took place in Kendrick’s old neighborhood. “It’s a little bit deeper for the people in the community,” Kendrick says. Watch the video to see him discuss more on how this incident became personal for him and his family.

In addition, Kendrick discusses the album that Suge Knight could probably use in his life right about now. Listen to Kendrick talk about his favorite tracks on “To Pimp A Butterfly” and why he wanted North Carolina rapper Rapsody on the album in this exclusive interview!

Get more of our hot interviews here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Reveals The Song He Found Hardest To Write On “To Pimp A Butterfly” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hear Kendrick Lamar’s New Album “To Pimp A Butterfly”

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Freestyles About The Last Time He Cried [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar “i” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Who Is Kendrick Lamar Marrying? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Kendrick Lamar On His Connection To The Man Suge Knight Killed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com