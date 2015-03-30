Jay Z’s Billboard Interview About TIDAL Was More Informative Than The Special Announcement

While the TIDAL Special Announcement ultimately disappointed, Jay Z made up for it by allowing a rare interview. He spoke to Billboard about his hopes for his endeavor into music streaming, something he feels could be, “the last music format.”

The press conference basically said, “We’re rich-er!” However, Jay Z’s interview clarifies TIDAL has a more altruistic cause: to restore the worth of music. Hov drew that point home with an analogy.

“People really feel like music is free, but will pay $6 for water,” he said. “You can drink water free out of the tap, and it’s good water. But they’re OK paying for it. It’s just the mind-set right now.”

Only time will tell if TIDAL will succeed, but for now, it’s the only streaming service owned by artists. Jay Z said he spoke to co-partners “one-on -one” and that the business community was originally skeptical when he passed the idea around.

The question also rose whether if this put Jay Z in direct competition with Spotify and the relaunching Beats Music. He’s from a competitive profession, but that’s not his mind state here.

“It’s not me against Spotify, but for us, you know, just the idea of the way we came into it, with everyone having equity, will open the dialogue — whether it be with the labels, the publishers or whoever,” he said.

Read the interview in full over at Billboard.

bjosephsny Posted March 30, 2015

